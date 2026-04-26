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Сommercial property in Noriunu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 603 m² in Byciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 603 m²
Byciai, Lithuania
Area 603 m²
Floor 1
Scanning warehouse with CEREALS DRIVING AND STORAGE EQUIPMENT, CONTAINED BY CEREALS DRIVING,…
$74,964
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