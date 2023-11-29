Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Neveroniu seniunija

Lands for sale in Neveroniu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Neveronys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Neveronys, Lithuania
€51,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Neveronys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Neveronys, Lithuania
€106,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Neveronys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Neveronys, Lithuania
THE MASIVE OF HOME MANAGEMENT SEMEMBER STATES COUNTRY A TVENKIN! ---------------------------…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Neveronys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Neveronys, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT BEFORE PAT NOVERONES Plot in a correct shape There are no…
€19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Neveronys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Neveronys, Lithuania
€26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir