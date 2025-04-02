Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Neveroniu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Neveroniu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 243 m² in Neveronys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 243 m²
Neveronys, Lithuania
Area 1 243 m²
Floor 1
PROFITABLE CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS FOR SALE WITH CONFECTIONERY SHOP, EQUIPMENT, CAR PARK AND …
$517,424
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes