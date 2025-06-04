Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Neveroniu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Neveroniu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Neveronys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neveronys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
Two rooms apartment in Neversonse Benefits: • Military house • First floor • Large rooms, s…
$65,627
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Neveronys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neveronys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Cosy house with terrace and private yard - oasis of peace near the city. Looking for a home…
$165,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neveroniu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go