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Houses for sale in Neringos savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Neringa, Lithuania
House
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
A RESIDENTIAL HOUSE WITH OUTBUILDINGS IS FOR SALE IN ONE OF THE MOST COMFORTABLE RESORTS OF …
$1,80M
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House in Neringa, Lithuania
House
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE AN INDIVIDUAL HOUSE IN JUODKRANTA • The house is suitable…
$560,604
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