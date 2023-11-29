Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Neringos savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Neringos savivaldybe, Lithuania

Neringa
17
17 properties total found
4 room apartment with With furniture, with High ceiling, with Local electricity in Neringa, Lithuania
4 room apartment with With furniture, with High ceiling, with Local electricity
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
€320,000
House in Neringa, Lithuania
House
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,24M
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Neringa, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/3
€759,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/4
The dusk of the greyhound, the two-way of the lagoon, the Baltic etching, and the pulsating …
€145,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
€320,000
House with Local electricity in Neringa, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
IN ONE HOUSE OF THE WINNING CURORTS - IN THE PRESILA, A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL B…
€2,35M
5 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
ERDVUS BUYER PER DU HIGH WITH TERASA AND IN THE VIDIN CREATMENT FOR THE FORESTIGATION OF THE…
€490,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIVE - FULL EQUIPMENT - APARTMENT IN NERING, WE ARE A NEW BUILDING COMMPLEKSE…
€343,418
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/4
SELLED IN THE 3 ROOMS BUYING Blackcracker already in the 20th century. at the beginning, he…
€210,000
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Neringa, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/4
SELLED IN 1 ROOM WERE IN BLACK Blackcracker already in the 20th century. at the beginning, …
€107,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/3
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE APARTMENTS IN NERING, WE ARE NEW BUILDING THE 12 TERASES OF THE COMPLEXE.…
€505,770
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
€223,170
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/3
€336,045
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€258,645
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Geothermal
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/3
€522,858
5 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
IN THE NID, THE APPLICATION OF THE APPLICATION, ISS 5-HIS ROOMS. Exclusive 90.69 sq.m housin…
€425,000
House with central heating in Neringa, Lithuania
House with central heating
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE FRESH PLACE, 325.03 KV IS FOR SALE IN THE NID CENTER. M. APARTMENTS . The two-story e…
€1,48M
