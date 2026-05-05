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Houses with garage for sale in Nemunaicio seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Gecialaukis, Lithuania
House
Gecialaukis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A sense of privacy, enchanting peace, harmony with extremely beautiful nature, panoramic vie…
$64,921
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