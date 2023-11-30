Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Nemencines seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial with alarm system in Meleniai, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Meleniai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
THE BUILDING OF THE DESIGNATION OF ONE HIGH 122.65 KV.M WAREHOUSE IS FOR SALE. BLUE K . • P…
€40,000
