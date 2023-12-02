Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nemaksciu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with High ceiling in Pasesuvys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with High ceiling
Pasesuvys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
€63,500
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Nemaksciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Nemaksciai, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE NEMIGHT, THE RASE RAJ. HOUSE WITH SECTION 19 A! RAMI PLACE! -----------------------…
€32,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Nemaksciu seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
