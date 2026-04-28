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Apartments for sale in Naujosios Akmenes miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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4 room apartment in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
PARKYDAM 4 K. BUT IN NEW ACTIVITY, REPUBLIC G. PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Apart…
$62,390
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