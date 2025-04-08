Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Naujasis Daugėliškis eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Naujasis Daugėliškis eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Siulenai, Lithuania
House
Siulenai, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
A residential house with outbuildings is for sale in a beautiful location. A large 28-acre p…
$34,155
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Naujasis Daugėliškis eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes