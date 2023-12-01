Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Naujasis Daugėliškis eldership
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Naujasis Daugėliškis eldership, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Degutiske I, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Degutiske I, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€24,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Baikeliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Baikeliai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Bausiske, Lithuania
House with paved road
Bausiske, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING OF THE HOUSE OF 47.87 ARS WITH BUILDING SENOJ MULTIPLE SOME, IGNALINARY RAJ. FOR 300…
€18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Naujasis Daugėliškis eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir