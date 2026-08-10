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Residential properties for sale in Naujamiescio seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Naujamiestis, Lithuania
House
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending LIVE HAZARD V. KUDIKOS IN GATV, NEW, LAST RAJ. NAMAS TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS, WHOLESALE IN…
$171,998
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