Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Mosedzio seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mosedzio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Naujukai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Naujukai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential House for sale Cretingo r. sau., Ginger sen., Erlena, Salant g. with 16th c. plo…
€45,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
7 HA GARDEN FOR SALE OF SKUOD R. (NETOLI MEETING) GARDEN VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/NTo…
€55,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Mosedzio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir