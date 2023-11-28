Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061515576 vaiva.repsiene@capitalrealty.com
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Marozauka, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Marozauka, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, PERSPECTIVE SODY WITH A BIG 5.58 HA SOLLOWS R. SAV., CREATIVE K. A …
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Laumikoniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Laumikoniai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale at Dubai, 97.94 sq.m residential house with farm buildings and a 110-acre…
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062458888 andzej.packovski@capital.lt
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€72,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456 artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road in Antapusne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Antapusne, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, unfinished, individual residential house. THIS IS THE LOCATION FOR THE LAST LIFE W…
€65,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating in Smailiai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Smailiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a house project. The house is modern, comfortable, optimal area, comfortable laundr…
€95,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701 vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
House with garage in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVE HOUSE (SODY ) WITH SEPARATE PURPOSE HOUSE IN THE FULLY NATURAL GRANT OF GALUON, MOLIDED…
€319,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062942042 gytis.sriubas@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
€97,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Meilele, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Meilele, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€63,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061014100 daiva.laiviene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Uztilciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Uztilciai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
reconstructed 108 sq.m meter log house for sale Instring k. near Inturk, between the Spid an…
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
House with Domestic equipment, with gas heating, with Stillroom in Gojus, Lithuania
House with Domestic equipment, with gas heating, with Stillroom
Gojus, Lithuania
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
INSPECTED SODYBA ANT KIRNEIL ECJER CRANTO, MOLUNIC RAJON, PUBLIC APSUPTY. Surrounded by wond…
€590,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069817109 vilma.meiduviene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Klabiniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Klabiniai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in Molėtai district. In the village of Klabinės, near the dam of the old …
€11,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com

