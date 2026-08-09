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Houses for sale in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Moletai
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12 properties total found
House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully restored farmhouse of 101 sq.m. is for sale. with Flower pond on the coast, plot are…
$277,982
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House in Spieciunai, Lithuania
House
Spieciunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD WITH A LOW OF 4,48 ha OF AGRICULTURE IN THE NEWS! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large,…
$68,868
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House in Antaksciai, Lithuania
House
Antaksciai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
WHOLE R. ALANTOS SEN. SECOND K. SALE ERDVI, AUTATIVE, AND MAXIMUM POTENTIAL RURAL TOURISM BU…
$253,887
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TekceTekce
House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 310,83 sq. m residential house with 46,68 a plot of land and farm buildings with …
$114,304
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House in Ancenai, Lithuania
House
Ancenai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE A HIGHLY FURNISHED HOUSE ON THE LAKE SHORE, BIJUTIŠKIS K., MOLĘŲI R. HOUSE WITH THE…
$637,348
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House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 3 996 m²
Number of floors 3
On the lake shore Ambraziškės pallivarkas with water treatment equipment located next to it.…
$346,632
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House in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNI ESTETICIES AND COMFORT ON THE BASIS OF MIXTURES! The first house has already been c…
$333,251
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House in Giriniai, Lithuania
House
Giriniai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
A new construction homestead with a large plot of 0.53 ha of land surrounded by nature, Molė…
$149,101
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House in Vidugiris, Lithuania
House
Vidugiris, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YELLOW WITH 2.31 ha OF LOW IN MEDIUM RAIL OF THE ESTER! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large, neat, sp…
$40,800
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House in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNUS ESTETICS AND COMFORT ON FOREST MOLLUSCS - LAUMOUS PRESSURE! We offer to buy a 105 …
$256,794
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House in Dubingiai, Lithuania
House
Dubingiai, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT PARTS NAM WITH A MAXIMUM SPACE OF 45 ARM NATURAL AND ROLLING ON THE BASE, GAS, COUNTRY …
$104,221
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House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS, QUALITY BUILDING AND INSTALLATION NOT CONTAINED WITH THE ERDANT …
$322,130
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Properties features in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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