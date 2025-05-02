Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Moletu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Investment 560 m² in Moletai, Lithuania
Investment 560 m²
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Administrative and commercial premises on the street. P. Curricos, Swinkle,   Lithuania To…
$361,854
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Commercial property 560 m² in Moletai, Lithuania
Commercial property 560 m²
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 560 m²
Floor 1
In the center of Molėtai, Alberto Jauniškio g. 16, a private office building of 560,15 squar…
$396,250
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
