Residential properties for sale in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

apartments
4
houses
12
16 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Furnace heating in Jursiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Furnace heating
Jursiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
€28,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061515576 vaiva.repsiene@capitalrealty.com
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Marozauka, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Marozauka, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, PERSPECTIVE SODY WITH A BIG 5.58 HA SOLLOWS R. SAV., CREATIVE K. A …
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Laumikoniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Laumikoniai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale at Dubai, 97.94 sq.m residential house with farm buildings and a 110-acre…
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062458888 andzej.packovski@capital.lt
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€72,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456 artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Gailiunai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
ERDVUS 3 ROOMS BUILDED IN THE PROFIN, UPEL GATV. The apartment is conveniently and in a qui…
€75,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064708567 edita.orsevskyte@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road in Antapusne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Antapusne, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, unfinished, individual residential house. THIS IS THE LOCATION FOR THE LAST LIFE W…
€65,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Karuzalaukis, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Karuzalaukis, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
INDICATED FUNCTIONAL AND FULL EQUIPMENT 4 ROOMS BUY IN RENOVATED WEBSITE. The spacious and …
€129,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062942042 gytis.sriubas@capital.lt
House with gas heating in Smailiai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Smailiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a house project. The house is modern, comfortable, optimal area, comfortable laundr…
€95,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701 vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
House with garage in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVE HOUSE (SODY ) WITH SEPARATE PURPOSE HOUSE IN THE FULLY NATURAL GRANT OF GALUON, MOLIDED…
€319,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062942042 gytis.sriubas@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
€97,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Meilele, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Meilele, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€63,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061014100 daiva.laiviene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Uztilciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Uztilciai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
reconstructed 108 sq.m meter log house for sale Instring k. near Inturk, between the Spid an…
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
House with Domestic equipment, with gas heating, with Stillroom in Gojus, Lithuania
House with Domestic equipment, with gas heating, with Stillroom
Gojus, Lithuania
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
INSPECTED SODYBA ANT KIRNEIL ECJER CRANTO, MOLUNIC RAJON, PUBLIC APSUPTY. Surrounded by wond…
€590,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069817109 vilma.meiduviene@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
2 kambi. BUTAS GIEDRAIN Mstl., Molyt district. ADVANTAGE: - Apartment not angular, warm, bri…
€35,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Klabiniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Klabiniai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in Molėtai district. In the village of Klabinės, near the dam of the old …
€11,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

