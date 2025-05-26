Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Moletai
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Moletai, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 310,83 sq. m residential house with 46,68 a plot of land and farm buildings with …
$110,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go