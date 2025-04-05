Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mickunai
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Mickunai, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Mickunai, Lithuania
House
Mickunai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold 5 CASTLE HOUSEHOLD WITH A PILLUM APDAILA AND HEARING GOOD! This is an excellent choice…
$258,971
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes