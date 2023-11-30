Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Mickūnai Eldership

Lands for sale in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
FOR SALE DU SKLYPES IN ANTAKALY IN THE LOSS AND FORESTIGATION OF THE LOSSED AND FORESTIGATIO…
€77,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Rokantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantai, Lithuania
Surrounded by nature near the town of Mickoon, a plot of 32.53 acres of house estate is sold…
€49,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Akmenyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmenyne, Lithuania
€20,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Akmenyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmenyne, Lithuania
Spacious agricultural plot for sale in Vilnius r. self., Microwave mstl., Paranet, Staymonic…
€139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Kairenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kairenai, Lithuania
€169,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir