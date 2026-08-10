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Houses for sale in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SUBLOCATED 125 KNOWLEDGE. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINCIPLES: • House is well and high quali…
$331,348
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern 141,26 m2 single house is sold, built in a newly developed luxurious block of indiv…
$521,687
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House in Galgiai, Lithuania
House
Galgiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
NORTHERN CHARGE OF 4 CAUSES - QUALITY, COMFORT AND TECHNOLOGIES ON ONE BASIS A fully equipp…
$429,715
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 1
An exclusive offer - a spacious house in a quiet location A cozy, furnished residential hous…
$262,129
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