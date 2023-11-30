Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Mickūnai Eldership

Commercial real estate in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 849 m²
Floor 1
Extensive production warehouse – for sale 849.03 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius. The premise…
€460,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Large administrative destinations of 151.32 square meters for sale at Industry g., New Vilni…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Destination administrative facilities - sandl for sale 315.43 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir