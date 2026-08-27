Apartments for sale in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

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Apartments in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Galgiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Galgiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/6
The SWITZERLAND AND SPACE 3 CASTLE BUILDING IN VILNIUS CENTRE, J. JYESTIS G. 3 rooms apartm…
$408 419
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