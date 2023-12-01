Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Meskuiciu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Meskuiciu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Naisiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Naisiai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Life in Nature Your Dream? BUY AND APPLICATE FROM THE CARTMENT ❗❗❗ SELDED MEA HOUSE WITH…
€65,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Naisiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Naisiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE HOUSE FOR THE LIGHT RAJ. IN THE RULES, BAGDONGIRIO G.. - House one-storey, fully equip…
€100,000
Mir