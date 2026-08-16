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Houses for sale in Merkines seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Merkine, Lithuania
House
Merkine, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
The historical park of Dzūkija National Park The town of Merkinė, currently known as gastron…
$51,633
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House in Samuniskes, Lithuania
House
Samuniskes, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead surrounded by nature, Gervėnai, Pivašiūnų sen., Alytaus r. Looking for a place wh…
$16,578
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