Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Medininkai Eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Medininkai Eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sakiskes, Lithuania
House
Sakiskes, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE a good comfortable garden house ŠALIA MIŠKO, Šakiškės Great choice for nature and priv…
$151,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Medininkai Eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go