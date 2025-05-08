Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mazonu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mazonu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pagramantis, Lithuania
House
Pagramantis, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
RESIDENCE OF LIVESTOCK R. SAV. Pagrantis - town in Tauragė district municipality. Located a…
$19,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mazonu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go