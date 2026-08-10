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Сommercial property in Mazonu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 590 m² in Mazonai, Lithuania
Commercial property 590 m²
Mazonai, Lithuania
Area 590 m²
Floor 1
BUILDING FOR SALE WITH A PLOT OF LAND, MAŽONů K., TAURAGĖ R. SAV. THE BUILDING HAS A CAR SER…
$313,012
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