Lands for sale in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
€85,000
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
A 6.13ar garden plot with a small cottage with two houseplates is for sale. One of them has …
€6,900
Plot of land in Troskuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Troskuciai, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€12,000
