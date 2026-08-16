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Houses for sale in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 1
A garden house for sale near the forest! Looking for a place for your dream home near Mažei…
$147,080
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House in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM - RACK, NATURE AND NATURE OF NATURE! Looking for a place where you can escape f…
$139,116
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House in Ziogaiciai, Lithuania
House
Ziogaiciai, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF RESIDENCE (1 / 2 HOUSEHOLD) GENERAL Location: Mažeikiai, Viekšnių g. 11 • Land plot…
$47,867
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Properties features in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

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