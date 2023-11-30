Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

houses
4
6 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Troskuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Troskuciai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
€63,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Krakiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Krakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious for sale, 3 Cambodia. apartment, with modern interior. Light and cozy houses, the i…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Krakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Krakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
4-AME HIGH, 2 ROOM is SHOWed. BUTAS GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Minor, Sodai g. 1 • Total…
€34,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalnenai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalnenai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE OF 4 ROOMS WITH UKINIA BUILDING IN THE LETTER. -------------------------------------…
€40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir