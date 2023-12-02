Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Marijampolio seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Juodziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juodziai, Lithuania
A 70-acre plot for sale to build a farmer’s homestead. A security location project has been …
€20,000
per month
Plot of land in Juodziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juodziai, Lithuania
In a beautiful location, a land plot of 0..43 ha is sold next to the forest. Very cheap land…
€2,000
per month
Plot of land in Pakovarniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakovarniskes, Lithuania
Two 0.73 ha and 2.63 ha of agricultural parcels are sold next to each other. Smooth in a ver…
€18,000
per month
Plot of land in Akmeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
€4,900
per month
