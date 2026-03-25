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Apartments for sale in Marijampoles seniunija, Lithuania

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5 room apartment in Meskuciai, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Meskuciai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
$79,578
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