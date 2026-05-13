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Monthly rent of houses with pool in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
A great house for rent to live in a quiet place. If you want to live around nature this offe…
$464
per month
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