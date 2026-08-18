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Houses for sale in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

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7 properties total found
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 3
The exclusive large house is sold in the center of Marijampolė. A great quiet place to live …
$164,621
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful two-storey house for sale in a perfect place near the pond. Address of the house…
$86,948
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN LITHUANIA - MARITIME SAV., LOCAL SB SPACE, BUILDING SPACE, BUILDING IN A BETTER …
$69,442
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House in Gudeliai, Lithuania
House
Gudeliai, Lithuania
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
The Gudelius Manor Building is sold.. The building needs repairs. A plot formed near the bui…
$11,593
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House in Mokolai, Lithuania
House
Mokolai, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
House for recreation and life in Marijampolė for sale. House in a unique location at Šaltinė…
$159,353
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy homestead away from the hustle and bustle of the city is for sale. The homestead bord…
$78,502
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
In the central part of the city, in a prestigious residential block, a two-story, luxuriousl…
$273,280
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Properties features in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

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