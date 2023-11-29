Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

Marijampole
10
15 properties total found
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
€60,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE for sale with a plot right next to the city of MARIJAMPOLES, Southern K.! In a conveni…
€49,900
House with Furnace heating in Šunskai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šunskai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
MARIJAMPOLES IN YOUR MUNDS IN THE CITY OF THE DOGS. IN THE PURCHASE PLACE, LAST IN THE GATVE…
€30,000
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Marijampole, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€142,000
House with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
€38,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE VYTAUTO G., KUMELION SOME, VOS 4 KM. FROM CENTRO CITY The house is right next to…
€68,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
€120,000
House with paved road, with Local electricity in Geleziniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Local electricity
Geleziniai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SHOW RECONSTRATED HOUSE IN THE SURNITION OF GELCHES, VOS 12 KM. FROM MARIJAM 2019 the house…
€59,000
House with Furnace heating in Bebruliske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Bebruliske, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€23,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Azuolynas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Azuolynas, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING SEN., LUDGE SEN., MARIUMMARY RAJ. The spacio…
€50,000
House with balcony, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Slavanta, Lithuania
House with balcony, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Slavanta, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE FOR SALE ----------------------------------- ADVANTAGE : • House by the lake shor…
€58,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Apartment for sale in two floors in an quadruple house. On the ground floor there is a tambo…
€29,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
€334,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Marijampole, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 2/3
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
€267,000
