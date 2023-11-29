Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Maisiagalos seniunija, Lithuania

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Kreiviai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kreiviai, Lithuania
FULL R., SELLING 464 a.S. WITH A POSSIBLE CHANGED TO THE LIVING IN THE LIFE. ADVANTAGE: - A…
€50,000
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€10,000
Plot of land in Paezeriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paezeriai, Lithuania
Eliot in such ail, Bagigals sen., Vilnius r. sav. 1.7392 ha of agricultural plot is sold. S…
€10,000
Plot of land in Markiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markiskes, Lithuania
Commercial parcel for sale near the Master's Vilnius - Pineapple. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Ad…
€750,000
Plot of land in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
Two bordering home estate plots for sale in Gudel, Maisiagalos eldership, Vilnius district. …
€30,000
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
A 100 AREA LAND SECTION WITH A VIEW UPEL PACKAGE 100. The 100 a plot is partially sloping, …
€9,000
Plot of land in Gailasiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailasiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICULTURAL IN THE SURAL OF 71.65 A DO NOT L…
€20,000
Plot of land in Paezeriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paezeriai, Lithuania
FOR EXPLANATORY FRIENDS FOR YOUR NEW HOUSE – WE HAVE PROPOSAL OF PATRAUCTIONS! SELLOW SADDED…
€75,000
Plot of land in Melkys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Melkys, Lithuania
Commercial purpose plot for sale Pictic k. Vilnius district. The plot is strategically comfo…
€35,000
Plot of land in Melkys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Melkys, Lithuania
A cozy home estate plot for sale in the Vilnius area, for which one-size and two-bod house p…
€25,000
Plot of land in Laidagaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laidagaliai, Lithuania
Array of commercial plots for sale near the Vilnius - Panevėžys highway. Sold all together. …
€963,000
Plot of land in Kreiviai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kreiviai, Lithuania
IN PRACTICE, NATURAL IN APSUPT, SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL …………………………………. GENERAL INFORMA…
€25,000
Plot of land in Skauduliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION FOR YOUR HIGH PROJECT IN GIEDRAIN! in a quiet, natural settlement. Neighbors …
€34,000
Plot of land in Skauduliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
SOLD OF HA 1.55 HA AGRICULTURES LAST DEFINITURE K., MESSAGAL SEN., FULL RAJ. The plot for sa…
€15,000
Plot of land in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
SELLING 53 ARS AGRICULTURAL LAST DEFINIT SEN, MESSAGAL SEN., FULL RAJ. The plot for sale is …
€10,000
Plot of land in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
€39,900
Plot of land in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
€58,000
Plot of land in Kreiviai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kreiviai, Lithuania
€69,900
Plot of land in Laidagaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laidagaliai, Lithuania
We offer to buy a great 2.4 ha. commercial plot at the Vilius-Panevėžis! LOCATION The plot…
€276,000
