Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Magūnai eldership
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Magūnai eldership, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Briziai, Lithuania
House
Briziai, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
0.96 ha homestead on the coast of Neris, surrounded by forest, just 40 km from Vilnius! Dis…
$293,043
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Magūnai eldership, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go