Lands for sale in Luokesa eldership, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€45,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067622040 darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Rudiliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudiliai, Lithuania
€35,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Paskonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paskonys, Lithuania
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
€65,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069995247 gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
IN FORESTIGATION, 13.99 ARS SKLYP - COUNTRY OBUOLS SALES, IN THE SALE. ____ GENERAL INFORMA…
€30,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068451978 paulius.banevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
€14,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701 vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Land plot for sale in the village of Gailies. Area 3.5401 ha.; ADVANTAGE: - Accelerate measu…
€16,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
NON-IN MOLE CITY, THE LABANOR REGIONAL PARTS OF THE LABANOR IN THE LABANOR SUBJECT 9.53 ha L…
€149,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064017070 arturas.dautartas@capital.lt
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
Until October 5d. for more detailed information, please refer to email. p.: SELLOW SECTIO…
€250,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066522109 povilas.gintautas@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
80 a agricultural plot for sale Dubingi k, Molyt r.sav. a beautiful place next to Lake Long,…
€12,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065444445 marija.damaseviciute@capital.lt
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
0.6,500 ha agricultural plot for sale in Cizurous, Dubing old, Molyt r.sav., . beautiful loc…
€5,200
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065444445 marija.damaseviciute@capital.lt
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
Minor k. A 5.3-hectare plot is sold in the Molt district, next to the Molėtas highway. The p…
€20,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Ziediskele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ziediskele, Lithuania
177.73 acres of commercial destination plot for sale in Lilies. Moltas r. self. ADVANTAGE: …
€39,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595 gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Didziokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
MOLE R. WEEK, REDUCED K. SODIES OF THE AGRICULTURAL PUBLISHED 241.38 a, ANT ECHROOM CRANTS A…
€69,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264 lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
A 6 HA PLOT OF LAND FOR SALE IN A MODERN VILLAGE, MOLDED R. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address:…
€18,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
