Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Luokesa eldership

Residential properties for sale in Luokesa eldership, Lithuania

houses
4
5 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061515576 vaiva.repsiene@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Gailiunai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
ERDVUS 3 ROOMS BUILDED IN THE PROFIN, UPEL GATV. The apartment is conveniently and in a qui…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064708567 edita.orsevskyte@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road in Antapusne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Antapusne, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, unfinished, individual residential house. THIS IS THE LOCATION FOR THE LAST LIFE W…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067175211 jurgita.urbaniene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
€97,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068164881 paulius.jarusevicius@capital.lt
House with Domestic equipment, with gas heating, with Stillroom in Gojus, Lithuania
House with Domestic equipment, with gas heating, with Stillroom
Gojus, Lithuania
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
INSPECTED SODYBA ANT KIRNEIL ECJER CRANTO, MOLUNIC RAJON, PUBLIC APSUPTY. Surrounded by wond…
€590,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069817109 vilma.meiduviene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Luokesa eldership, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir