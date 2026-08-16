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Residential properties for sale in Luokesa eldership, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNUS ESTETICS AND COMFORT ON FOREST MOLLUSCS - LAUMOUS PRESSURE! We offer to buy a 105 …
$256,794
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House in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNI ESTETICIES AND COMFORT ON THE BASIS OF MIXTURES! The first house has already been c…
$333,251
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Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
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