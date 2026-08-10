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Сommercial property in Liudvinavo seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 781 m² in Azuolynas, Lithuania
Commercial property 781 m²
Azuolynas, Lithuania
Area 781 m²
Floor 1
Former soft-legged game farm Marijampolės sav. Zvinishkiai k. 3 The premises are equipped in…
$165,255
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