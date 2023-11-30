Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Liubavo seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
House for sale and 20th c. plot at Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self., in the Polish bord…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
For sale in the 80th century. plot with the shores of Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self.,…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
For sale 53.27 a. plot at Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self., in the Polish border neighb…
€15,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Lake Salaperaugio for sale in Calvary r. self., in the Polish border neighborhood. The area …
€90,000
Plot of land in Salaperaugis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salaperaugis, Lithuania
For sale in 52.05 a. plot with the shores of Lake Salaperaugio in Calvary r. self., in the P…
€15,000
