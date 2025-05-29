Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Linkuvos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Linkuvos seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Laborai, Lithuania
House
Laborai, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR SAVING HOUSEHOLD GAME, LABORE KM, TRAY RAJ. HOUSEHOLD IS SIGNIFICANT SIGNIFICANT S…
$62,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Linkuvos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go