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Сommercial property in Linksmakalnio seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 250 m² in Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 250 m²
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 1
For sale Great object for investment near Kaunas, on the Ranger Peninsula! IKI KAUNO city CE…
$284,921
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