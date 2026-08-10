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Residential properties for sale in Linksmakalnio seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
House
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent object for investment near Kaunas, on the Linksmakalnis peninsula! 20 minutes (20 …
$284,921
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