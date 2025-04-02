Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Linkmenu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Linkmenu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Grikiapele, Lithuania
House
Grikiapele, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
A house for sale in the village of Grikiapelė, 1 km from Šakarva, the shore of Lake Lūšii! T…
$28,092
Properties features in Linkmenu seniunija, Lithuania

