Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Lentvaris Eldership
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
€243,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish in Lentvaris, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir