Residential properties for sale in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

houses
9
11 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick in Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Construction: Brick
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
€243,000
House in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€228,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
€43,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Rackunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Rackunai, Lithuania
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 1
SELDED EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN LENTVARY, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF CHANGES, NATURAL NATURAL NATURAL …
€300,000
1 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish in Lentvaris, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
€55,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€40,000
House in Kariotiskes, Lithuania
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE IS SELECTED, NOT LIGHTING THE CITY! For sale an ultra-fu…
€177,000
House in Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE HOUSE, WITH 6 M. HIGH LUBOMIS IN SITE, HIGH-BLE PANERS A sep…
€229,900
House in Kariotiskes, Lithuania
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
€185,000
House with Furnace heating in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
RACIND HOUSE for sale with 12 ARS SECTION R., VOSYLUMAN K. Vosylik – village in the municipa…
€75,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
€1,50M
Properties features in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

