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Residential properties for sale in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

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Lentvaris
4
13 properties total found
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
A promising homestead plot for sale with a building permit issued, infrastructure tax paid, …
$104,116
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House in Rackunai, Lithuania
House
Rackunai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale modern, cost-effective and quality built A + + class two-storey house in a quiet pl…
$309,901
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House in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT IN 2 HOLDINGS IN TRAVEL AREA, RAMIS AND MANAGEMENT LIVESTOCK. For those looking for a …
$353,456
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House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room parts with 7 ares of land, exclusive and strategically very convenient place of Lentv…
$202,180
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House in Rackunai, Lithuania
House
Rackunai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
DO NOT EXTERNAL THE PROFESSIONAL SELECTION OF YOUR WESTERN HOUSEHOLDS AND ACCESS TO A NEW CO…
$168,034
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
SUBMITTED FUNCTIONING A + CLASS PARTS APPLIES FOR LOCAL HOUSEHOLDS IN NEW AND SELECTED LIVES…
$209,216
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House in Valai, Lithuania
House
Valai, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
IN TRAVEL R. SAVIATION, THE HOUSEHOLD PRICE HAS NOT BEEN INSTALLATED BY A NON-MEMBER STATE …
$63,762
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House in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE MODERN AND YOUTH INSTALLATION Looking for a home where comfort, privacy and peace of na…
$371,865
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House in Rackunai, Lithuania
House
Rackunai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale modern, cost-effective and quality built A + + class two-storey house in a quiet pl…
$316,814
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House in Uzukampis, Lithuania
House
Uzukampis, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold ONE HOUSEHOLD IN TRACK RAJ. PROJECT "POSTAL TAKES" - FOR THE BUTO PRICE ON THE PREVIOUS…
$187,624
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House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACE FAMILY HOUSE WITH LIQUID 15,1 A AND COMPLETE USE OF ANTRAMUS GROWTH Looking for a home…
$255,293
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE MODERNINGS AND QUALITY INSTALLATED IN THE TWO HOUSEHOLD IN VILNIUM! Looking for peace i…
$378,743
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House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
$1,71M
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Property types in Lentvaris Eldership

houses

Properties features in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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