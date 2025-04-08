Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Leliunu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Leliunu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ingeliskis, Lithuania
House
Ingeliskis, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
In Utena district, Baikutėnai sells cozy 105 sq.m. house with 56.81 a land plot. There is a …
$97,681
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Leliunu seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes