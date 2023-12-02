Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Leipalingio seniunija

Lands for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Lipliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lipliunai, Lithuania
Home estate in Liplibons 400 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 7500 Eur Address: …
€7,500
per month
Plot of land in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€13,000
per month
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
Large home estates in Liplibos 500 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 10000 Eur Ad…
€10,000
per month
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
Home estate in the Straits 300 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 24000 Eur Address…
€24,000
per month
Plot of land in Vileikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vileikiai, Lithuania
Smiles at Lake Giedavardis Sale price: 500 euros per arre Address: Seirian Road 45 B-H, We…
€11,850
per month
Plot of land in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
SELLYPE SOME R. SAV., GUDIEN K, DOBIL G. 12 ------------------------------------------------…
€12,000
per month
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
A 2.04-hectare agricultural plot is sold on the banks of Nemun in the village of Straits, on…
€47,000
per month
Plot of land in Leipalingis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Leipalingis, Lithuania
€25,900
per month
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
Home estate in the Straits 300 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 26500 Eur Addres…
€26,500
per month
